Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Polaris worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.