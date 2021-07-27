Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.45% of Alussa Energy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALUS opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

