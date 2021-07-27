Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.