Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 395,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $382,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $516,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

