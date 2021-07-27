Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 86.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock worth $234,596 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

