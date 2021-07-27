Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Zogenix worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,372 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Zogenix stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

