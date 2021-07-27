Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 72,000 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

