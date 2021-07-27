PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $444.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 5.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 19.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

