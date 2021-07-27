Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

