Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.