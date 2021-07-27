Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
