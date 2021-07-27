PIVX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $589,209.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $589,209.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016325 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018162 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

