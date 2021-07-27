Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,634,213 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

