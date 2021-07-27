Piper Sandler Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of MC opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.