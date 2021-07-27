Piper Sandler Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $124.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

