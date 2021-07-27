Piper Sandler Comments on TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.