Piper Sandler Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.86). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.21 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

