Pierre Stewart Pettigrew Buys 65,000 Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Pierre Stewart Pettigrew bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at C$494,812.50.

Shares of Troilus Gold stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

