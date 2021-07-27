PIBBLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.83 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $33,824.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00761917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars.

