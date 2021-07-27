Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,098. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.