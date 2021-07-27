Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Phunware also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of PHUN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phunware by 54.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

