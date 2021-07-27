PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $117,544.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

