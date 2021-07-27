Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $206.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.70 or 1.00173197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.01042261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00339825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00380889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00069121 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,660,512 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

