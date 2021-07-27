Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given a $98.59 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

