Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.74

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $135.16 million and approximately $59.09 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.56 or 0.00805466 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

