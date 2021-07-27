Pfizer Inc. (PFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

