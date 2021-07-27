Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce sales of $17.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.82 billion to $18.50 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.51 billion to $79.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 1,717,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,831,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

