PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $572.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

