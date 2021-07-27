Petix & Botte Co Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,003,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $205.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $206.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.