Petix & Botte Co Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.95 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 382,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,004. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96.

