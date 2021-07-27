Petix & Botte Co Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.98. 40,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,427. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.02 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

