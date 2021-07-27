Petix & Botte Co Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.95. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,500. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $241.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

