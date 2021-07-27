PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

NYSE:PKI opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $110.99 and a one year high of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.05.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.