Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $639.13 million, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

