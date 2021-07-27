Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $639.13 million, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.