PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

