PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.18

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.18 and last traded at $157.82, with a volume of 24537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

