Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

PNR opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.73.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

