Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.26 million-$950.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.15 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Pentair stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. Pentair has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $71.00.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.73.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.