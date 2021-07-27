Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 4,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.73.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

