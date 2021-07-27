Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.65-3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.73.

PNR stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. 57,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

