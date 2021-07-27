Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

