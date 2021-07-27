Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

