Pendal Group Limited Sells 32,186 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $81,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. 4,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

