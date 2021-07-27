Pendal Group Limited Has $468.40 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,675,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 601,512 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.6% of Pendal Group Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Oracle were worth $468,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. 137,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

