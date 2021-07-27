Pendal Group Limited Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312,510 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.18% of Gerdau worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $10,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gerdau by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of GGB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768,384. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.