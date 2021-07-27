Pendal Group Limited Has $111.88 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $111,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

