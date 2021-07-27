Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,933 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,776. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

