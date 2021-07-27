PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

