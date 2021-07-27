PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $13.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE:PBF opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

