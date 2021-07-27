Patron Market Cap Tops $2.32 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $6,218.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00808065 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00131277 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

