Patriot Transportation (PATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Patriot Transportation has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

